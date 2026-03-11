APPNA Canada Annual Conference 2026- CME & Dinner

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About this event
$
Program starts at 8:00 AM.
Includes Breakfast, Coffee break and Lunch.
Ticket is non- refundable and non-transferable
Program starts at 8:00 AM.
Includes Breakfast, Coffee break and Lunch.
Ticket is non- refundable and non-transferable
Program starts at 8:00 AM.
Includes Breakfast, Coffee break and Lunch.
IMGs Sessions
Ticket is non- refundable and non-transferable
Free educational sessions for Undergraduates, Medical Students and IMGs
Starts at 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Program starts at 6:00 PM
Includes Dinner and Musical Entertainment.
Ticket is non-refundable and non - transferable
Program starts at 6:00 PM
Includes Dinner and Musical Entertainment.
Ticket is non-refundable and non - transferable
Program starts at 6:00 PM
Includes Dinner and Musical Entertainment.
Ticket is non-refundable and non - transferable
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