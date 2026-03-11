APPNA Canada

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APPNA Canada

About this event

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APPNA Canada Annual Conference 2026- CME & Dinner

75 Derry Rd W

Mississauga, ON L5W 1G3, Canada

Add a donation for APPNA Canada

$

CME - Licensed Physicians (Early Bird)
$100

Program starts at 8:00 AM.

Includes Breakfast, Coffee break and Lunch.

Ticket is non- refundable and non-transferable

CME - Residents, NP, RN
$75

Program starts at 8:00 AM.

Includes Breakfast, Coffee break and Lunch.

Ticket is non- refundable and non-transferable

CME - Medical Students and IMGs
$25

Program starts at 8:00 AM.

Includes Breakfast, Coffee break and Lunch.

IMGs Sessions

Ticket is non- refundable and non-transferable

YPC session for Undergraduates, Medical Students, IMGs
Free

Free educational sessions for Undergraduates, Medical Students and IMGs

Starts at 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Dinner & Entertainment - Adults (Early Bird)
$75

Program starts at 6:00 PM

Includes Dinner and Musical Entertainment.

Ticket is non-refundable and non - transferable

Dinner & Entertainment - Kids 5-12
$50

Program starts at 6:00 PM

Includes Dinner and Musical Entertainment.

Ticket is non-refundable and non - transferable

Table for 8 people with discount
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Program starts at 6:00 PM

Includes Dinner and Musical Entertainment.

Ticket is non-refundable and non - transferable

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