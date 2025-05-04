APPNA Canada Memberships 2025

Any active member of the Society, on payment of ten (10) years' worth of current annual dues in one lump sum or in installments, making full payment within one year, is eligible for lifetime membership in the Society.
Any active annual dues-paying member who has an uninterrupted membership for ten (10) years or more will be eligible for lifetime member status without additional dues.
Unless otherwise specified herein, lifetime members shall be entitled to all of the privileges of the Society including the right to vote and hold office.
Lifetime members will be exempt from paying registration fees at meetings.
Annual Member
CA$50
Active membership in the Society shall be open to anyone of Pakistani descent who has graduated from a recognized medical, dental, podiatric, or osteopathic school in Pakistan or throughout the world.
To be eligible for active membership in the Society a physician of Pakistani descent must hold an unrevoked license to practice medicine anywhere in Canada.
Non-licensed physicians of Pakistani descent who have completed their medical school training (MD, DO, DDS,
DPM, or MBBS) and are currently involved in university/hospital-based medical research, academia, or university/hospital-based health administration in Canada are also eligible to become active members with written proof of their involvement.
Similarly, medical graduates from Pakistani descent graduated from recognized medical institutions anywhere in the world, who have completed their masters or doctoral programs and are involved in medical-related fields in Canada shall be eligible for active membership in the Society.
Active members shall be annual dues-paying members and shall reside in Canada
Associate member
CA$25
The Society may provide associate membership to persons of Pakistani descent engaged in human sciences and healthcare related services other than medicine, but who do not otherwise fulfill the criteria for active membership.
Associate members may serve on committees or task forces of the Society and participate in any activities. They shall not have the right to vote or be eligible to hold office as executive committee members or directors of the Society.
The membership dues for associate members shall be equal to fifty percent (50%) of the annual dues.
Honorary Member
free
The Society may appoint as an honorary member any person of Pakistani descent distinguished for services or attainments in medicine or the allied sciences, or who has rendered other services of unusual value to the Society or humanity in general.
Honorary members may serve on committees or task forces of the Society and participate in any activities. They shall not have the right to vote or be eligible to hold office as executive committee members or directors of the Society.
Honorary members shall be exempt from the payment of annual dues.
Emeritus Members
CA$25
Retired physicians of Pakistani descent may apply for emeritus membership.
Emeritus members may serve on committees or task forces of the Society and participate in any activities. They shall not have the right to vote or be eligible to hold office as executive committee members or directors of the Society.
The dues for emeritus members shall be equal to fifty percent (50%) of the annual dues.
Affiliate Member
CA$25
Physicians who are not of Pakistani descent and reside in Canada may apply for affiliate membership.
Affiliate members may serve on committees or task forces of the Society and participate in any activities. They shall not have the right to vote or be eligible to hold office as executive committee members or directors of the Society.
The dues for affiliate members shall be equal to fifty percent (50%) of the annual dues.
Physician-in-Training & Student Member
free
Graduates from Pakistan medical and dental institutions or throughout the world, residing in Canada, applying for or in an approved training program in North America shall be eligible for student membership in the Society.
Any student of Pakistani descent involved in a medical, dental, podiatric, or osteopathic college in North America may be admitted to the Society as a student member.
Student members may serve on committees or task forces of the Society and participate in any activities. They shall not have the right to vote or be eligible to hold office as executive committee members or directors of the Society.
Student members shall be exempt from the payment of annual dues.
The Society may hold elections amongst this membership category for representative and leadership roles.
