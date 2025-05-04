APPNA Canada Memberships 2025

Active membership in the Society shall be open to anyone of Pakistani descent who has graduated from a recognized medical, dental, podiatric, or osteopathic school in Pakistan or throughout the world. To be eligible for active membership in the Society a physician of Pakistani descent must hold an unrevoked license to practice medicine anywhere in Canada. Non-licensed physicians of Pakistani descent who have completed their medical school training (MD, DO, DDS, DPM, or MBBS) and are currently involved in university/hospital-based medical research, academia, or university/hospital-based health administration in Canada are also eligible to become active members with written proof of their involvement. Similarly, medical graduates from Pakistani descent graduated from recognized medical institutions anywhere in the world, who have completed their masters or doctoral programs and are involved in medical-related fields in Canada shall be eligible for active membership in the Society. Active members shall be annual dues-paying members and shall reside in Canada

