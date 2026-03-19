Sensory Silent Art Auction

Artist: Glen Ronald

Spinning Circle Painting (interactive turntable piece)

Size: 4 ft diameter

Medium: Mixed media on panel (with electric motor)

Value: $5000





Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.





The continuous rotation of this circular painting invites a shifting experience of the image. As it moves, familiar shapes blur, emerge, and disappear, asking the viewer to engage through time rather than a single glance. In this way, the work mirrors how our senses operate—receiving and interpreting the world in passing fragments. When the viewer looks at the work for a time and then looks away they will see an illusion of animation on nearby objects. This shows that our perceptions are not always real but can be influenced by how our mind interprets incoming information.





Email: [email protected]