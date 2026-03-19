Sensory Silent Art Auction

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Starting bid
Artist: Glen Ronald
Spinning Circle Painting (interactive turntable piece)
Size: 4 ft diameter
Medium: Mixed media on panel (with electric motor)
Value: $5000
Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.
The continuous rotation of this circular painting invites a shifting experience of the image. As it moves, familiar shapes blur, emerge, and disappear, asking the viewer to engage through time rather than a single glance. In this way, the work mirrors how our senses operate—receiving and interpreting the world in passing fragments. When the viewer looks at the work for a time and then looks away they will see an illusion of animation on nearby objects. This shows that our perceptions are not always real but can be influenced by how our mind interprets incoming information.
Email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Artist: Glen Ronald
Squishy Interactive Painting (touchable surface)
Size: 3 ft x 3 ft
Medium: Acrylic on canvas (with mesh)
Value: $4000
Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.
A suspended or embedded metal mesh layer interacts with translucent paint to create a dynamic visual field that shifts with lighting and viewing angle. The mesh interrupts the continuity of the painted surface, creating subtle shadows and optical interference that change as the viewer moves. The blacklight brings to life another dimension reminiscent of an ancient campfire and mysterious landscape.
Fragments of imagery appear and disappear as forms seem to exist both within and in front of the canvas. The result is a work that behaves partly like sculpture — an image that cannot be fully perceived from a single viewpoint.
Email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Artist: Glen Ronald
Painting (augmented reality)
Size: 3 ft x 3 ft
Medium: Acrylic
Value: $4500
Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.
The elements come to life with AR technology, revealing 3D forms not visible normally. It reflects how perception is shaped by context, and how much remains unseen without the right conditions.
Email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Artist: Glen Ronald
Old Television Projection (Bison Skull Film)
Size: approx. 4 ft x 4 ft footprint
Medium: Mixed Media Installation (TV, radio,projector, bison skull, found objects, light elements)
Value: $8000
Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.
Buffalo Skullpture reimagines the television as a modern hearth — a place where society gathers to replay foundational myths. Western film imagery is projected onto a painted bison skull illuminated by ultraviolet light, reflecting how the stories of the frontier continue to be broadcast across generations. The work suggests that while technologies evolve, the narratives we gather around often remain the same.
Email: [email protected]
For this installation, thanks to: Ryan Collins, Charles Mattson, Adon Lee (Sokaris), Stephen Obermeier
Sokaris Inc. is an Edmonton-based creative studio specializing in immersive projection environments that transform architecture and physical surfaces into dynamic digital canvases.
Starting bid
Artist: Crystal Jones
Textured Impasto Painting
Size: approx. 3 ft x 3 ft
Medium: Impasto thick acrylic on panel
Value:$1500
Crystal Jones creates expressive floral paintings that explore beauty, colour, and emotional resonance through organic forms and vibrant compositions.
Crystal used extremely thick heavy body acrylic paint to build 3D sculptural elements in this floral composition.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eissyrc
Starting bid
Artist: Marliss Weber
Size: approx. 24” x 36”
Medium: Ink and pencil crayon
Value: $3875
DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles
Starting bid
Artist: Marliss Weber
Size: 13x17
Medium: Ink and pencil crayon
Value: $875
DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles
Starting bid
Artist: Marliss Weber
Size: 13x17
Medium: Ink and pencil crayon
Value: $875
DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles
Starting bid
Artist: Marliss Weber
Size: 13x17
Medium: Ink and pencil crayon
Value: $875
DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles
Starting bid
Artist: Dale Shippit
Pink Metal Sculpture
Size: approx. 3 ft tall, 3 ft x 2 ft footprint
Medium: Steel
Value: $3000
Dale Shippit is a multidisciplinary artist whose work delves into storytelling, land, and community through sculpture and painting. His art reflects personal history and lived experience, using expressive materials and form. The value of "New Ground" lies in its symbolism, conceived during an 8-month stay in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta. There, Shippit connected with the local history and community, drawing inspiration from the number seven in indigenous teachings, such as the seven grandfather teachings and the seven directions of awareness.
The perforated steel design symbolizes transparency, encouraging us to see beyond our circumstances. The seven ‘dollops’ represent each direction of awareness: up, down, left, right, front, behind, and within, paying tribute to the ongoing search for truth.
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.daleshippit.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daleshippitstudio
Starting bid
Artist: Garfield Morgan
Interactive Braille Button Painting (Press the Buttons)
Size:44” x 58.5”
Medium: Used clothing, acrylic, push buttons, varnish on canvas Value: $4,000
Garfield Morgan, a Jamaican-born artist residing in Edmonton, delves into themes of identity and social justice through a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media.
“Hope in Braille” is a compelling piece that incorporates recycled fabrics, black acrylic, and interactive push buttons. These buttons light up to spell the word "hope" in Braille, inviting viewers to interact with the artwork. By using recycled materials, the piece highlights the impact of overconsumption and encourages reflection on communication methods that extend beyond what is visible.
This artwork not only showcases the environmental implications of consumption but also emphasizes a different kind of engagement, where viewers are prompted to consider how messages can be conveyed and received without sight. The interplay of light and texture in this piece creates a dialogue about finding hope and meaning in unexpected ways, reminding us that hope can be a tangible and vibrant presence, even when shrouded in darkness.
Email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Artist: Garfield Morgan
Sculpture
Size: approx.: 66” x 40” x 36”
Medium: Used clothing, chicken wire, metal armature, house paint, varnish
Value: $5200
Garfield Morgan, a Jamaican-born artist residing in Edmonton, delves into themes of identity and social justice through a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media.
"Harbinger" is inspired by the Bean Sídhe, the Irish for "woman of the fairy mound", a female spirit in Irish folklore, who heralds an imminent death. The work speaks to the theme of humanity’s overconsumption and greed and warns of a looming fate shaped by human excess.
"Harbinger" is sculpted from discarded garments, chicken wire, metal armature, and house paint. The sculpture forms an abstract, organic shape where the surface is rich with texture and covered in a dark palette, creating an enigmatic and robust presence. By using secondhand clothes, the piece carries the imprint of past lives and consumption, and gestures towards consequences born from our collective overuse.
Used clothing draped over a metal armature is transformed into a statement about the cost of our consumer habits. Through "Harbinger," I aim to encourage reflection on the foreboding consequences of our excessive lifestyle. The work holds a space of quiet urgency, asking us to recognize the signs before collapse and consider what might still be shifted.
Email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Artist: Jared Robinson
Bright Expressive Painting
Size: approx. 3 ft x 3 ft
Medium: Mixed
Value: $1800
Jared Robinson is an artist whose work explores imagination through visual storytelling.
Astronauts experience the “Overview Effect” — a profound realization of Earth's fragility and interconnectedness. This artwork invites a similar shift. Its texture and perspective resist immediate understanding, changing perception with each angle.
This mirrors the experience of autism, where the world’s meaning varies with perspective. Like the astronaut, understanding requires a shift.
Stand before the painting, then move ten steps left.
What do you see?
What changes?
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.jaredrobinson.ca
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaredrobinsonart
Starting bid
Artist: Michel Côté
Electronic Sculpture
Size: approx. 4 ft x 4 ft footprint
Medium: Acrylic paint on wood, light
Value: $1000
A fun interactive depiction of something although seemingly fleeting in the digital age but resounding in the fabric of what it is to be human. This piece uses the modern symbolism of a notion that has passed through the ages, it invokes us in multiple ways, when we see beauty, when we connect with a person, it even helps us when those moments fade into memories. Love. And here you can have at the touch of your finger.
Michel Côté is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist and lead imagineer at ECKZ Studioz whose work spans painting, sculpture, collage, performance, and multimedia.
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.eckz.ca
Starting bid
Artist: Pascale Robinson
Painting
Size: approx. 40” x 16”
Medium: oil and acrylic on canvas
Value: $2300
Pascale Robinson was born and raised in Jasper, Alberta and holds a BFA in Art and Design with honours from the University of Alberta. While known for her mountain landscape paintings, she also creates hanging installations exploring cycles of renewal and transformation in nature.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pascalerobinsonart
Starting bid
Artist: Pascale Robinson
Small Sculpture
Size: 8” x 15” x 6”
Medium: Clay and wood
Value: $1500
Pascale Robinson was born and raised in Jasper, Alberta and holds a BFA in Art and Design with honours from the University of Alberta. While known for her mountain landscape paintings, she also creates hanging installations exploring cycles of renewal and transformation in nature.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pascalerobinsonart
Starting bid
Artist: Pascale Robinson
Small Sculpture
Size: 18” x 7” x 7”
Medium: Plaster and wood
Value: $2000
Pascale Robinson was born and raised in Jasper, Alberta and holds a BFA in Art and Design with honours from the University of Alberta. While known for her mountain landscape paintings, she also creates hanging installations exploring cycles of renewal and transformation in nature.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pascalerobinsonart
Starting bid
Artist: Stephen Obermeier
Cassette Tape Lamp Sculpture
Size: floor lamp scale (approx. 5–6 ft tall)
Medium: cassette tapes and acrylic
Value: $1500
Stephen Obermeier creates sculptural and visual works that explore interactivity, perception, and physical engagement with imagery and objects.
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephen.obermeier
Starting bid
Artist: Aidan Guerra
Size: 18 x 24
Medium: Photography
Value: $1500
Aidan Guerra is a photographer based in Edmonton, Alberta, whose work explores the quiet interplay of light, form, and human presence. Rooted in a background in design, his images are shaped by a balance of structure and intuition, where composition becomes a language through which emotion and narrative emerge.
Aidan holds a Bachelor of Design from MacEwan University, where he studied across disciplines including illustration, motion graphics, typography, and editorial design. His work approaches photography as a form of visual poetry, revealing subtle gestures, expressions, and fleeting moments that shape human experience.
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.aidangp.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agp_guerra
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