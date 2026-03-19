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Autism Edmonton

About this event

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Sensory Silent Art Auction

Pick-up location

10425 84 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 2H3, Canada

The Eternal Turn item
The Eternal Turn
$3,000

Starting bid

Artist: Glen Ronald

Spinning Circle Painting (interactive turntable piece)

Size: 4 ft diameter

Medium: Mixed media on panel (with electric motor)

Value: $5000


Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.


The continuous rotation of this circular painting invites a shifting experience of the image. As it moves, familiar shapes blur, emerge, and disappear, asking the viewer to engage through time rather than a single glance. In this way, the work mirrors how our senses operate—receiving and interpreting the world in passing fragments. When the viewer looks at the work for a time and then looks away they will see an illusion of animation on nearby objects. This shows that our perceptions are not always real but can be influenced by how our mind interprets incoming information.


Email: [email protected]

Life is a Beautiful Mesh item
Life is a Beautiful Mesh
$2,000

Starting bid

Artist: Glen Ronald

Squishy Interactive Painting (touchable surface)  

Size: 3 ft x 3 ft 

Medium: Acrylic on canvas (with mesh) 

Value: $4000 


Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.


A suspended or embedded metal mesh layer interacts with translucent paint to create a dynamic visual field that shifts with lighting and viewing angle. The mesh interrupts the continuity of the painted surface, creating subtle shadows and optical interference that change as the viewer moves. The blacklight brings to life another dimension reminiscent of an ancient campfire and mysterious landscape.


Fragments of imagery appear and disappear as forms seem to exist both within and in front of the canvas. The result is a work that behaves partly like sculpture — an image that cannot be fully perceived from a single viewpoint.


Email: [email protected]

Lost in Thought item
Lost in Thought
$2,000

Starting bid

Artist: Glen Ronald

Painting (augmented reality)

Size: 3 ft  x 3 ft 

Medium: Acrylic  

Value: $4500


Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making.


The elements come to life with AR technology, revealing 3D forms not visible normally. It reflects how perception is shaped by context, and how much remains unseen without the right conditions. 


Email: [email protected] 

Electronic Hearth item
Electronic Hearth
$4,000

Starting bid

Artist: Glen Ronald

Old Television Projection (Bison Skull Film) 

Size: approx. 4 ft x 4 ft footprint 

Medium: Mixed Media Installation (TV, radio,projector, bison skull, found objects, light elements) 

Value: $8000


Glen Ronald is an Edmonton-based painter known for expressive works that blend abstraction and figurative elements. His paintings explore chaos, perception, and human emotion through layered colour, movement, and spontaneous mark-making. 


Buffalo Skullpture reimagines the television as a modern hearth — a place where society gathers to replay foundational myths. Western film imagery is projected onto a painted bison skull illuminated by ultraviolet light, reflecting how the stories of the frontier continue to be broadcast across generations. The work suggests that while technologies evolve, the narratives we gather around often remain the same.


Email: [email protected]


For this installation, thanks to: Ryan Collins, Charles Mattson, Adon Lee (Sokaris), Stephen Obermeier 


Sokaris Inc. is an Edmonton-based creative studio specializing in immersive projection environments that transform architecture and physical surfaces into dynamic digital canvases. 

These Are Not Van Gogh's Sunflowers item
These Are Not Van Gogh's Sunflowers
$1,500

Starting bid

Artist: Crystal Jones

Textured Impasto Painting

Size: approx. 3 ft x 3 ft

Medium: Impasto thick acrylic on panel

Value:$1500


Crystal Jones creates expressive floral paintings that explore beauty, colour, and emotional resonance through organic forms and vibrant compositions.


Crystal used extremely thick heavy body acrylic paint to build 3D sculptural elements in this floral composition.


Email: [email protected] 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eissyrc 

Waltz of the Flowers item
Waltz of the Flowers
$2,500

Starting bid

Artist: Marliss Weber

Size: approx. 24” x 36”

Medium: Ink and pencil crayon

Value: $3875


DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles

The Rainbow Connection item
The Rainbow Connection
$400

Starting bid

Artist: Marliss Weber

Size: 13x17

Medium: Ink and pencil crayon

Value: $875


DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles

Margaritaville item
Margaritaville
$400

Starting bid

Artist: Marliss Weber

Size: 13x17 

Medium: Ink and pencil crayon 

Value: $875


DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery. 


Email: [email protected] 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles 

Somewhere Over the Rainbow item
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
$400

Starting bid

Artist: Marliss Weber

Size: 13x17 

Medium: Ink and pencil crayon 

Value: $875


DoodlyDoo Doodles is the creative project of artist Marliss Weber, who hand-draws intricate abstract floral doodles in ink and brings them to life with vibrant coloured pencil. Her playful designs extend beyond paper into clothing, jewelry, handbags, coasters, tea towels, and stationery.


Email: [email protected] 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doodly.doo.doodles 

New Ground item
New Ground
$2,000

Starting bid

Artist: Dale Shippit

Pink Metal Sculpture

Size: approx. 3 ft tall, 3 ft x 2 ft footprint

Medium: Steel

Value: $3000


Dale Shippit is a multidisciplinary artist whose work delves into storytelling, land, and community through sculpture and painting. His art reflects personal history and lived experience, using expressive materials and form. The value of "New Ground" lies in its symbolism, conceived during an 8-month stay in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta. There, Shippit connected with the local history and community, drawing inspiration from the number seven in indigenous teachings, such as the seven grandfather teachings and the seven directions of awareness.


The perforated steel design symbolizes transparency, encouraging us to see beyond our circumstances. The seven ‘dollops’ represent each direction of awareness: up, down, left, right, front, behind, and within, paying tribute to the ongoing search for truth.


Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.daleshippit.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daleshippitstudio

Hope in Braille item
Hope in Braille
$2,800

Starting bid

Artist: Garfield Morgan

Interactive Braille Button Painting (Press the Buttons)

Size:44” x 58.5”

Medium: Used clothing, acrylic, push buttons, varnish on canvas Value: $4,000


Garfield Morgan, a Jamaican-born artist residing in Edmonton, delves into themes of identity and social justice through a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media.


“Hope in Braille” is a compelling piece that incorporates recycled fabrics, black acrylic, and interactive push buttons. These buttons light up to spell the word "hope" in Braille, inviting viewers to interact with the artwork. By using recycled materials, the piece highlights the impact of overconsumption and encourages reflection on communication methods that extend beyond what is visible.


This artwork not only showcases the environmental implications of consumption but also emphasizes a different kind of engagement, where viewers are prompted to consider how messages can be conveyed and received without sight. The interplay of light and texture in this piece creates a dialogue about finding hope and meaning in unexpected ways, reminding us that hope can be a tangible and vibrant presence, even when shrouded in darkness.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garfieldmorganartist

Harbinger item
Harbinger
$3,500

Starting bid

Artist: Garfield Morgan

Sculpture

Size: approx.: 66” x 40” x 36”

Medium: Used clothing, chicken wire, metal armature, house paint, varnish

Value: $5200


Garfield Morgan, a Jamaican-born artist residing in Edmonton, delves into themes of identity and social justice through a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media.


"Harbinger" is inspired by the Bean Sídhe, the Irish for "woman of the fairy mound", a female spirit in Irish folklore, who heralds an imminent death. The work speaks to the theme of humanity’s overconsumption and greed and warns of a looming fate shaped by human excess.


"Harbinger" is sculpted from discarded garments, chicken wire, metal armature, and house paint. The sculpture forms an abstract, organic shape where the surface is rich with texture and covered in a dark palette, creating an enigmatic and robust presence. By using secondhand clothes, the piece carries the imprint of past lives and consumption, and gestures towards consequences born from our collective overuse.


Used clothing draped over a metal armature is transformed into a statement about the cost of our consumer habits. Through "Harbinger," I aim to encourage reflection on the foreboding consequences of our excessive lifestyle. The work holds a space of quiet urgency, asking us to recognize the signs before collapse and consider what might still be shifted.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garfieldmorganartist

The Astronaut's Secret item
The Astronaut's Secret
$800

Starting bid

Artist: Jared Robinson

Bright Expressive Painting

Size: approx. 3 ft x 3 ft

Medium: Mixed

Value: $1800


Jared Robinson is an artist whose work explores imagination through visual storytelling.


Astronauts experience the “Overview Effect” — a profound realization of Earth's fragility and interconnectedness. This artwork invites a similar shift. Its texture and perspective resist immediate understanding, changing perception with each angle.


This mirrors the experience of autism, where the world’s meaning varies with perspective. Like the astronaut, understanding requires a shift.

Stand before the painting, then move ten steps left.

What do you see?

What changes?


Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.jaredrobinson.ca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaredrobinsonart

What's in all of us item
What's in all of us
$250

Starting bid

Artist: Michel Côté

Electronic Sculpture

Size: approx. 4 ft x 4 ft footprint

Medium: Acrylic paint on wood, light

Value: $1000


A fun interactive depiction of something although seemingly fleeting in the digital age but resounding in the fabric of what it is to be human. This piece uses the modern symbolism of a notion that has passed through the ages, it invokes us in multiple ways, when we see beauty, when we connect with a person, it even helps us when those moments fade into memories. Love. And here you can have at the touch of your finger.


Michel Côté is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist and lead imagineer at ECKZ Studioz whose work spans painting, sculpture, collage, performance, and multimedia.


Email: [email protected]

Website: www.eckz.ca

Ascension item
Ascension
$1,400

Starting bid

Artist: Pascale Robinson

Painting

Size: approx. 40” x 16” 

Medium: oil and acrylic on canvas 

Value: $2300


Pascale Robinson was born and raised in Jasper, Alberta and holds a BFA in Art and Design with honours from the University of Alberta. While known for her mountain landscape paintings, she also creates hanging installations exploring cycles of renewal and transformation in nature.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pascalerobinsonart

Beachcomber item
Beachcomber
$900

Starting bid

Artist: Pascale Robinson

Small Sculpture

Size: 8” x 15” x 6”

Medium: Clay and wood

Value: $1500


Pascale Robinson was born and raised in Jasper, Alberta and holds a BFA in Art and Design with honours from the University of Alberta. While known for her mountain landscape paintings, she also creates hanging installations exploring cycles of renewal and transformation in nature.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pascalerobinsonart

Bullseye item
Bullseye
$1,200

Starting bid

Artist: Pascale Robinson

Small Sculpture 

Size: 18” x 7” x 7” 

Medium: Plaster and wood 

Value: $2000


Pascale Robinson was born and raised in Jasper, Alberta and holds a BFA in Art and Design with honours from the University of Alberta. While known for her mountain landscape paintings, she also creates hanging installations exploring cycles of renewal and transformation in nature.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pascalerobinsonart

Cassette Tape Lamp Sculpture
$250

Starting bid

Artist: Stephen Obermeier

Cassette Tape Lamp Sculpture

Size: floor lamp scale (approx. 5–6 ft tall)

Medium: cassette tapes and acrylic

Value: $1500


Stephen Obermeier creates sculptural and visual works that explore interactivity, perception, and physical engagement with imagery and objects.


Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephen.obermeier

Lost in Transition
$800

Starting bid

Artist: Aidan Guerra

Size: 18 x 24

Medium: Photography

Value: $1500


Aidan Guerra is a photographer based in Edmonton, Alberta, whose work explores the quiet interplay of light, form, and human presence. Rooted in a background in design, his images are shaped by a balance of structure and intuition, where composition becomes a language through which emotion and narrative emerge.


Aidan holds a Bachelor of Design from MacEwan University, where he studied across disciplines including illustration, motion graphics, typography, and editorial design. His work approaches photography as a form of visual poetry, revealing subtle gestures, expressions, and fleeting moments that shape human experience.


Email: [email protected]

Website: www.aidangp.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agp_guerra

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