APRIL 10 - Young Artist Showcase

32 Rue Beaubien E

Montréal, QC H2S 1P8, Canada

General admission
$10
All proceeds are going towards Juritrans; a non-for-profit legal clinic and human-rights-defense ensuring justice and access to justice for Two-Spirit, trans, and non-binary people and their loved ones.
