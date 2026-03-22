Heart4Heart Spring Run 2026

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By purchasing this ticket, you are expected to participate in a 3K walk. This ticket also adds you to a raffle to win 2 items from Wsportswear. Tag 3 friends to get 2 more entries to the raffle.
By purchasing this ticket, you are expected to participate in a 5K run and select a pace group that best matches your running speed (from 4:30 to 7:30+). This ticket also adds you to a raffle to win 2 items from Wsportswear. Tag 3 friends to get 2 more entries to the raffle.
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