Aquatarium Mermaids Sponsorship Form

Title Sponsor: Lead the Magic at Mermaid March Break 2025
Step into the spotlight as a Title Sponsor of Mermaid March Break 2025, the Aquatarium’s premier event. With around 20,000 visitors expected, this 16-day celebration offers unparalleled opportunities to showcase your support for our mission and inspire families from across Ontario and Quebec.
Your sponsorship includes:
Recognition on social media and the Aquatarium’s website, including links to your webpage.
Your logo prominently displayed throughout the facility during Mermaids 2025 and the Mermaid Masquerade Gala.
Sponsorship signage at one of eight mermaid-themed experience areas.
A full-page advertisement in the Mermaids 2025 Guide, distributed to every group visiting the event.
8 adult and 8 child tickets for Mermaid March Break 2025.
8 Mermaid Gala tickets, plus 16 drink tickets and $5,000 in casino chips for charity table games at the Gala.
As the Title Sponsor, you’ll lead the way in bringing this magical event to life, enjoying top-tier recognition and exclusive benefits. With only eight spots available, this is your chance to make a lasting impact and be at the heart of Brockville’s most exciting family event.
Gold Sponsor
CA$3,000
Gold Sponsor: Shine Bright at Mermaid March Break 2025
As a Gold Sponsor, you’ll play a key role in creating the magic of Mermaid March Break 2025 while enjoying exceptional visibility throughout this 16-day event. With around 20,000 visitors expected, your support will help inspire curiosity, celebrate our environment, and enrich the community.
Your sponsorship includes:
Recognition on social media and the Aquatarium’s website, including links to your webpage.
Your logo posted throughout the facility during Mermaids 2025 and the Mermaid Masquerade Gala.
A full-page advertisement in the Mermaids 2025 Guide, distributed to every group visiting the event.
6 adult and 6 child tickets for Mermaid March Break 2025.
6 Mermaid Gala tickets, plus 12 drink tickets and $4,000 in casino chips for charity table games at the Gala.
The Gold Sponsor level offers an outstanding opportunity to shine brightly as a supporter of this beloved community event. With only six spots available, this exclusive sponsorship ensures your name is associated with the magic and excitement of Mermaid March Break 2025.
Silver Sponsor
CA$1,500
Silver Sponsor: Make a Magical Impact at Mermaid March Break 2025
The Silver Sponsor level offers an excellent opportunity to support the magic of Mermaid March Break 2025 while ensuring your name is recognized throughout this beloved community event. With around 20,000 visitors expected, this sponsorship provides great value and visibility.
Your sponsorship includes:
Recognition on social media and the Aquatarium’s website, including links to your webpage.
Your logo displayed throughout the facility during Mermaids 2025 and the Mermaid Masquerade Gala.
A half-page advertisement in the Mermaids 2025 Guide, distributed to every group visiting the event.
4 adult and 4 child tickets for Mermaid March Break 2025.
4 Mermaid Gala tickets, plus 8 drink tickets and $3,000 in casino chips for charity table games at the Gala.
The Silver Sponsor level is a perfect way to support the Aquatarium’s mission while connecting with families, promoting environmental stewardship, and making a meaningful contribution to Brockville’s most exciting event.
Bronze Sponsor
CA$500
Bronze Sponsor: Join the Magic at Mermaid March Break 2025
The Bronze Sponsor level is a wonderful way to be part of the enchantment at Mermaid March Break 2025. With around 20,000 visitors expected, this sponsorship offers affordable access to visibility and recognition while supporting the Aquatarium’s vital work in education, conservation, and community engagement.
Your sponsorship includes:
Recognition on social media and the Aquatarium’s website, including links to your webpage.
Your logo displayed throughout the facility during Mermaids 2025 and the Mermaid Masquerade Gala.
A quarter-page advertisement in the Mermaids 2025 Guide, distributed to every group visiting the event.
2 Mermaid Gala tickets, plus 4 drink tickets and $1,000 in casino chips for charity table games at the Gala.
The Bronze Sponsor level is the perfect way to support a beloved community event while enjoying recognition and benefits tailored to this exciting celebration.
