Aquatarium Mermaids Sponsorship Form

Title Sponsor: Lead the Magic at Mermaid March Break 2025 Step into the spotlight as a Title Sponsor of Mermaid March Break 2025, the Aquatarium’s premier event. With around 20,000 visitors expected, this 16-day celebration offers unparalleled opportunities to showcase your support for our mission and inspire families from across Ontario and Quebec. Your sponsorship includes: Recognition on social media and the Aquatarium’s website, including links to your webpage. Your logo prominently displayed throughout the facility during Mermaids 2025 and the Mermaid Masquerade Gala. Sponsorship signage at one of eight mermaid-themed experience areas. A full-page advertisement in the Mermaids 2025 Guide, distributed to every group visiting the event. 8 adult and 8 child tickets for Mermaid March Break 2025. 8 Mermaid Gala tickets, plus 16 drink tickets and $5,000 in casino chips for charity table games at the Gala. As the Title Sponsor, you’ll lead the way in bringing this magical event to life, enjoying top-tier recognition and exclusive benefits. With only eight spots available, this is your chance to make a lasting impact and be at the heart of Brockville’s most exciting family event.

