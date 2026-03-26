Atelier Circulaire

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Atelier Circulaire

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Airbrush Aquatint Printmaking process | Training For All | Spring 2026

5445 DE GASPÉ AVE

Montréal, QC H2T 3B3, Canada, espace 517

Airbrush Aquatint Printmaking process | Training For All | Spring 2026
$350

6 left!

Trainer: Paule Mainguy | Thursdays, April 23 and 30, and May 7 and 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. | 12 hours of training, materials included | Prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.

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