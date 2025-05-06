Arabic Canadian Book Fair

Arabic Canadian Book Fair Memberships 2025

Author Membership
$150

Valid for one year

We will promote your work on our social media and with our affiliates. You will get 10% discount on books and entry tickets.
Publisher Membership
$250

Valid for one year

We will promote your work on our social media and with our affiliates. You will get 10% discount on books and entry tickets. A chance to promote your work at our international book fair for selected titles and quantities.
Artist Membership
$150

Valid for one year

We will promote your work on our social media and with our affiliates. You will get 10% discount on books and entry tickets.
Community Membership
$100

Valid for one year

You will get 10% discount on books and entry tickets. Special giveaways and complimentary tickets for special events.
