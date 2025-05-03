ARC World 2025 - EARLY BIRD

EARLY BIRD - receive 1 FREE Bubble Tea from The Alley — per ticket! All-day access to everything in the ARC World General Ticket PLUS exclusive access to ARC Hoops - Celebrity Basketball Game. **ARC Hoops does not have assigned seats — meaning first come, first serve! ***Children 2 and under: Free, but must sit on a guardian’s lap during ARC Hoops (no separate seat provided)

EARLY BIRD - receive 1 FREE Bubble Tea from The Alley — per ticket! All-day access to everything in the ARC World General Ticket PLUS exclusive access to ARC Hoops - Celebrity Basketball Game. **ARC Hoops does not have assigned seats — meaning first come, first serve! ***Children 2 and under: Free, but must sit on a guardian’s lap during ARC Hoops (no separate seat provided)

More details...