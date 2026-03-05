Arcane Horizon Inc.

Hosted by

Arcane Horizon Inc.

About this event

Arcane Horizon Art Gala - Sponsorships

1 Forks Market Rd

Winnipeg, MB R3C 4L9, Canada

Silver Sponsor
$250

Includes: Recognition on Heart and Hue and Arcane Horizon social media channels and recognition during the Gala event.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes all Silver-level benefits and 2 complimentary tickets to the Gala.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Includes all Silver-level benefits, 4 complimentary tickets to the Gala and special mention from the stage.

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Includes all Platinum-level benefits, prominent recognition on all Gala materials, and an opportunity to provide a short welcome at the Gala.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!