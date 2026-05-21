Arcane Horizon Inc.

Hosted by

Arcane Horizon Inc.

About this event

Arcane Horizon Golf Tournament - Prize Donations

37142 Quarry Oaks Rd 38E

Steinbach, MB R5G 1P7, Canada

Prize Supporter
$250

Helps purchase prizes and giveaways for tournament participants.

Community Supporter
$500

Helps us offer a stronger selection of prizes, raffle items, and event-day gifts.


Tournament Champion
$1,000

Makes a meaningful contribution toward creating a memorable and successful event.

Prize Donor
Free

Donate an item, gift card, experience, product, or service to be used as a prize, raffle item, or giveaway. Select this option and provide your contact details at checkout. Our team will be in touch to coordinate the details.

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