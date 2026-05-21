Arcane Horizon Golf Tournament - Prize Donations

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About this event
Helps purchase prizes and giveaways for tournament participants.
Helps us offer a stronger selection of prizes, raffle items, and event-day gifts.
Makes a meaningful contribution toward creating a memorable and successful event.
Donate an item, gift card, experience, product, or service to be used as a prize, raffle item, or giveaway. Select this option and provide your contact details at checkout. Our team will be in touch to coordinate the details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!