Archery Canada's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Thank you to PSE for supporting our auction with premium branded gear. This package features a PSE hat along with their Signature Folding Knife and beautifully crafted Damascus Knife, with the quality PSE is known for. Package value approx $135 CAD
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Merci à PSE d'avoir soutenu notre vente aux enchères en offrant des articles de marque haut de gamme. Ce lot comprend une casquette PSE, leur couteau pliant Signature et un magnifique couteau Damascus, tous fabriqués avec la qualité qui fait la renommée de PSE. Valeur approximative du lot : 135 $ CAD.
Starting bid
Enjoy a round trip for two between Whitehorse and one of:
Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Edmonton, or Calgary.
Whether you’re planning a northern adventure, visiting family, or exploring one of Canada’s most unique destinations, Air North offers warm Yukon hospitality, spacious cabins, and excellent onboard service.
Valid Travel Dates:
Mar 22, 2026 – Mar 21, 2027 (blackout dates apply).
Winner Pays:
Airport fees, security fees, fuel surcharge & taxes.
Booking:
Call Air North with certificate #10461.
7 day advance booking required; subject to availability.
Important:
Non transferable, cannot be sold, non refundable.
Lost certificates cannot be replaced.
Change/cancellation fees may apply.
Not eligible to win: Air North employees, reps, organizers, or their immediate families.
Package value: $2,800
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Profitez d'un aller-retour pour deux personnes entre Whitehorse et l'une des villes suivantes :
Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Edmonton ou Calgary.
Que vous planifiez une aventure dans le Nord, une visite à votre famille ou l'exploration de l'une des destinations les plus uniques du Canada, Air North vous offre l'hospitalité chaleureuse du Yukon, des cabines spacieuses et un excellent service à bord.
Dates de voyage valides :
Du 22 mars 2026 au 21 mars 2027 (certaines dates sont exclues).
À la charge du gagnant :
Frais d'aéroport, frais de sécurité, surcharge carburant et taxes.
Réservation :
Appelez Air North en mentionnant le numéro de certificat 10461.
Réservation requise 7 jours à l'avance, sous réserve de disponibilité.
Important :
Non transférable, ne peut être vendu, non remboursable.
Les certificats perdus ne peuvent être remplacés.
Des frais de modification/d'annulation peuvent s'appliquer.
Ne peuvent pas participer au tirage au sort : les employés d'Air North, les représentants, les organisateurs ou leurs familles immédiates.
Valeur du forfait : 2 800 $.
Starting bid
Protect your gear with the NANUK 991, a premium hard case designed specifically for archers who demand maximum durability and security. Built with NANUK’s rugged NK‑7 resin and trusted by professionals, this case offers exceptional protection for travel, storage, and competition transport.
Features include:
Impact‑resistant NK‑7 hard shell for top‑tier durability
Heavy‑duty PowerClaw latches with superior locking pressure
Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)
Customizable foam interior to securely fit bows and accessories
Smooth polyurethane wheels and ergonomic handles for easy transport
Designed to accommodate a wide range of compound and recurve setups
Ideal for archers who want reliable, high‑end equipment protection at home or on the move.
Value: $599
Starting bid
Bid to win a premium Uukha Xpro3 riser paired with Omega carbon limbs, fully customized to your shooting preferences.
Winner chooses:
Grip style for the Xpro3 from any of Uukha’s seven options
(https://www.uukha.com/en/risers/grips/cible)
Omega limb size and poundage of their choice
(https://www.uukha.com/en/limbs/target/omega)
This package offers top-tier carbon performance, smooth draw, exceptional stability, and a rare chance to build your ideal setup.
Perfect for competitive archers or anyone ready to upgrade their equipment. limbs feature the finest, lightest, and
strongest high-quality carbon fabrics.
Retail value: Approx $3,700 CAD
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!