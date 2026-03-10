Archery Canada's 2026 Silent Auction

Enjoy a round trip for two between Whitehorse and one of:

Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Edmonton, or Calgary.

Whether you’re planning a northern adventure, visiting family, or exploring one of Canada’s most unique destinations, Air North offers warm Yukon hospitality, spacious cabins, and excellent onboard service.

Valid Travel Dates:

Mar 22, 2026 – Mar 21, 2027 (blackout dates apply).

Winner Pays:

Airport fees, security fees, fuel surcharge & taxes.

Booking:

Call Air North with certificate #10461.

7 day advance booking required; subject to availability.

Important:

Non transferable, cannot be sold, non refundable.

Lost certificates cannot be replaced.

Change/cancellation fees may apply.

Not eligible to win: Air North employees, reps, organizers, or their immediate families.

Package value: $2,800

---

Profitez d'un aller-retour pour deux personnes entre Whitehorse et l'une des villes suivantes :

Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Edmonton ou Calgary.

Que vous planifiez une aventure dans le Nord, une visite à votre famille ou l'exploration de l'une des destinations les plus uniques du Canada, Air North vous offre l'hospitalité chaleureuse du Yukon, des cabines spacieuses et un excellent service à bord.

Dates de voyage valides :

Du 22 mars 2026 au 21 mars 2027 (certaines dates sont exclues).

À la charge du gagnant :

Frais d'aéroport, frais de sécurité, surcharge carburant et taxes.

Réservation :

Appelez Air North en mentionnant le numéro de certificat 10461.

Réservation requise 7 jours à l'avance, sous réserve de disponibilité.

Important :

Non transférable, ne peut être vendu, non remboursable.

Les certificats perdus ne peuvent être remplacés.

Des frais de modification/d'annulation peuvent s'appliquer.

Ne peuvent pas participer au tirage au sort : les employés d'Air North, les représentants, les organisateurs ou leurs familles immédiates.

Valeur du forfait : 2 800 $.