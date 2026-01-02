Armstrong MetalFest 2026

Hosted by
About this event
5% GST Included
5% GST Included — Ticket price includes the cost of shipping and handling, and tickets will be mailed starting after March 1st.
5% GST Included
5% GST Included — Ticket price includes the cost of shipping and handling, and tickets will be mailed starting after March 1st.
5% GST Included — You must purchase a vehicle pass if you want to park within the camping area. Parking in the main parking lot is free.
5% GST Included — Reserve your RV spot for the best spot on the grounds. Access to 15A power.
A fee is required for a weekend pass per RV in addition to your day or weekend pass.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!