West Metal Entertainment Society

Hosted by

West Metal Entertainment Society

About this event

Armstrong MetalFest 2026

3315 Pleasant Valley Rd

Armstrong, BC V0E 1B0, Canada

Early Bird – General Admission (Ticket Pick-up)
$188.99
Available until Mar 1

5% GST Included

Early Bird – General Admission (Ticket Mailed)
$194.24
Available until Mar 1

5% GST Included — Ticket price includes the cost of shipping and handling, and tickets will be mailed starting after March 1st.

Advanced Tickets – General Admission (Ticket Pick-up)
$241.49

5% GST Included

Advanced Tickets – General Admission (Ticket Mailed)
$246.74

5% GST Included — Ticket price includes the cost of shipping and handling, and tickets will be mailed starting after March 1st.

Vehicle / Non-Hookup RV Pass
$68.25

5% GST Included — You must purchase a vehicle pass if you want to park within the camping area. Parking in the main parking lot is free.

RV Reservations – Water and Power Hookup
$157.50

5% GST Included — Reserve your RV spot for the best spot on the grounds. Access to 15A power.

A fee is required for a weekend pass per RV in addition to your day or weekend pass.

Add a donation for West Metal Entertainment Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!