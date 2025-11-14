Around the World Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Two nights at a beautiful lakefront cottage in Muskoka in the fall or winter. This property is nestled in a quaint and quiet part of Lake Muskoka, between Bracebridge and Port Carling. Lakefront, sunset views, hiking and other outdoor activities await. This 4-bedroom, year-round cottage can accommodate up to 8 people and includes all amenities.
Weekends available in Fall and Winter. Please contact to arrange.
Starting bid
The winner of this voucher gets to be the acting PRINCIPAL of GCCS for a DAY! If you love making decisions, sitting in a swivel chair in an office and making announcements, this voucher is for YOU!
Winner of the voucher becomes "acting" principal of GCCS for the day of the school's choice. No actual rights / decision making abilities are actually transferred to the student / parent who is the winner. A "fun" acting role for the day.
Starting bid
$40 gift certificate to Bollywood Bistro - 561 York Rd, Unit 4. Savor the vibrant flavors of India at this restaurant, where every dish is a culinary journey through the diverse regions of the subcontinent. From fragrant biryanis to rich curries, indulge in the authentic spices and aromas that define Indian cuisine at its finest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!