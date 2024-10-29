Art for Smiles - Silent Auction Bidding

TWO (2) tickets to attend Arts Commons BD&P World Stage: Trailblazing Women of Country. Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly: three iconic names in country music and modern womanhood. As country music enters a new inclusive phase of mainstream popularity, it’s time to look back at three artists who paved the way. Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly celebrates the legacies of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton, pioneers who reshaped country music and how women’s stories were told within it. Featuring Nashville’s Kristina Train on vocals and an all-women band, this concert tributes signature songs and stories that made these women music legends. Tickets donated by - Arts Commons

