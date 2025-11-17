Art Auction - MORCA Fundraiser

On The Granite

Painting by Bryce Tyner

Opening bid $150



Commissioned painting in Partnership with MORCA and Bruce Tyner, of the Lower section of the Stooges Trail at the Bracebridge Resource Management Centre to support MORCA's continued management of the local mountain bike trails.





Bruce Tyner - Encaustic Painter

Bruce Tyner works primarily in encaustics, painting with hot beeswax, demar resin and pigment, a medium that allows him to explore texture, depth, and spontaneity in his art.

After many years working with watercolour, pastel, and other media, he discovered encaustic painting and immediately recognized its unique potential for expression.

"I just like the way that the hot wax can be formed and manipulated," Bruce says, "and can sometimes flow into a whole new direction from what it was originally intended."

That sense of freedom and discovery lies at the heart of his creative process. Each piece evolves organically as layers of molten wax are built, fused, and reshaped, revealing

unexpected forms and subtle transitions of colour and light.

Through this process, Bruce's work captures both the intentional and the accidental, creating surfaces that invite close attention and reflection.

Bruce has exhibited his work in galleries across Canada, and his paintings are held in private collections throughout North America. He continues to explore the possibilities of

encaustic, blending technical skill with curiosity and an openness to the unexpected - letting the wax guide the way.

www.tyner.ca