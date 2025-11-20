TIGER PRINCESS DANCE PROJECTS

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TIGER PRINCESS DANCE PROJECTS

About this event

Art Club In-person Workshops

General Admission
Free

Select the # of tickets for the amount of people attending with you. E.g. if registering for yourself + your friend, select 2 tickets.

Donation $5
$5

Select the # of tickets for the amount of people attending with you. E.g. if registering for yourself + your friend, select 2 tickets.

Donation $15
$15

Select the # of tickets for the amount of people attending with you. E.g. if registering for yourself + your friend, select 2 tickets.

Donation $25
$25

Select the # of tickets for the amount of people attending with you. E.g. if registering for yourself + your friend, select 2 tickets.

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