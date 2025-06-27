Art-doc photos, manuscripts, drawings (9 large collages)

(tax exempt)
CA$1,440
Applicable to customers outside of Canada
(incl. 5 % tax)
CA$1,512
5 % tax: Alberta, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon
(incl. 11 % tax)
CA$1,598.40
11% tax: Saskatchewan
(incl. 12 % tax)
CA$1,612.80
12% tax: British Columbia, Manitoba
(incl. 13 % tax)
CA$1,627.20
13% tax: Ontario
(incl. 14 % tax)
CA$1,641.60
14% tax: Nova Scotia
(incl. 14.975% tax)
CA$1,655.64
14.975% tax: Québec
(incl. 15% tax)
CA$1,656
15% tax: New-Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing