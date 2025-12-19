NorthStar Academy

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NorthStar Academy

About this event

Art Gallery of Alberta

2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq

Edmonton, AB T5J 2C1, Canada

Preschool siblings aged 0-2
Free

This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Preschool siblings aged 3-5
Free

This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

NorthStar Academy Student in Grades K-5
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades K-5 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

NorthStar Academy Student in Grades 6-12
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades 6-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Adult Supervisor
Free

This is for one adult supervisor per family.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 0-2
Free

This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be able to attend.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 3-5
Free

This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be able to attend.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grade K-5
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year in grades K-5. If space is available, you will be invoiced.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grades 6-12
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades 6-12 for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 18+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

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