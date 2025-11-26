Art Gallery Of Regina Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 28, 2027
Membership tier includes $60 donation. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%" box, select "other" and enter "$0".
Valid until April 28, 2027
Membership tier includes $15 donation. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%" box, select "other" and enter "$0".
Valid until April 28, 2027
NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%" box, select "other" and enter "$0".
Valid until April 28, 2027
Discounted membership for current students. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%" box, select "other" and enter "$0".
Valid until April 28, 2027
For students who have never held an AGR membership before. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%" box, select "other" and enter "$0".
Valid until April 28, 2027
This membership is for Artists' Guilds or Collectives. It includes an advertising package.
NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%" box, select "other" and enter "$0".
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