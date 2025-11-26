Art Gallery Of Regina Inc.

Offered by

Art Gallery Of Regina Inc.

About the memberships

Art Gallery Of Regina Memberships

Patron Membership
$102.40

Valid until April 28, 2027

Membership tier includes $60 donation. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%"  box, select "other" and enter "$0". 

Sustaining Membership
$57.40

Valid until April 28, 2027

Membership tier includes $15 donation. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%"  box, select "other" and enter "$0". 

Supporting Membership
$42.40

Valid until April 28, 2027

NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%"  box, select "other" and enter "$0".

Student Membership
$21.20

Valid until April 28, 2027

Discounted membership for current students. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%"  box, select "other" and enter "$0". 

NEW Student Membership
Free

Valid until April 28, 2027

For students who have never held an AGR membership before. NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%"  box, select "other" and enter "$0". 

Guild/Collective Membership
$106

Valid until April 28, 2027

This membership is for Artists' Guilds or Collectives. It includes an advertising package.

NOTE: If you do not want to donate to the payment platform, Zeffy, uncheck "donate 15.00%"  box, select "other" and enter "$0". 

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