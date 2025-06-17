A Midsummer's Dream: Client Artwork Silent Auction

Client's inspiration for the piece: "I choose the beach scene for a few reasons. I am a summer baby so I absolutely love the beach. For my Mental Health and Well-Being being out in nature has always been extremely helpful. I love listening to the waves and being mindful and present with what is happening around me. The beach is my happy place."
Dimensions: 9x12 inch canvas
Panda Bear
Client's inspiration for the piece: "'The Panda bear is a spirit animal that symbolizes peace, balance, gentleness and strength."
Dimensions: 9x12 inch canvas
Veiled Strength
Created by a participant in our healing arts program, this piece reminds us that every survivor’s journey is unique. Their silence here is just as powerful as their art.
Dimensions: 9x12 inch canvas
Golden Bloom
Created by a participant in our healing arts program, this piece reminds us that every survivor’s journey is unique. Their silence here is just as powerful as their art
Dimensions: 9x12 inches canvas
Petals in Motion
Client's inspiration for the piece: "'In this piece, I was trying to abstractly copy a picture of Hyacinth flowers I took at Kariya Park on a walk with my son. It was a very memorable day full of happiness and the enjoyment of beauty. My picture represented a life moment that I wanted to share."
Dimensions: 12x12 inch canvas
Where Wildflowers Grow
Client's inspiration for the piece: "The inspiration behind the artwork is to bloom vibrantly and be bold. The bold and vibrant yellow and purple colours represent being courageous."
Dimensions: 9x12 inch canvas
A Reminder in Sunshine
Client's inspiration for the piece: "I remember arriving late for art session, as I have been struggling with deep depression, feelings of unworthiness and emotional pain. I started off with dark clouds in the painting that represents confusion and despair. But I added some colour to show that light can shine in the darkness, breaking through the dark. My artwork is a message of gratitude for the support & a reminder to others: That they are all so amazing!"
Dimensions: 12x12 inch canvas
