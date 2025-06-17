A Midsummer's Dream: Client Artwork Silent Auction

Client's inspiration for the piece: "I remember arriving late for art session, as I have been struggling with deep depression, feelings of unworthiness and emotional pain. I started off with dark clouds in the painting that represents confusion and despair. But I added some colour to show that light can shine in the darkness, breaking through the dark. My artwork is a message of gratitude for the support & a reminder to others: That they are all so amazing!" Dimensions: 12x12 inch canvas

