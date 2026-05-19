Mississauga Visual Arts

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Mississauga Visual Arts

About this event

Art in the Park Vendor

4170 Riverwood Park Ln

Mississauga, ON L5C 2S7, Canada

White Studio Vendor | Saturday Only item
White Studio Vendor | Saturday Only
$50

VAM will provide:

  • 3’x30” table (This is a half 6'table, shared with another artist)
  • 1x Chair  

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

White Studio Vendor | Sunday Only item
White Studio Vendor | Sunday Only
$50

VAM will provide:

  • 3’x30” table (This is a half 6'table, shared with another artist)
  • 1x Chair  

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

White Studio Vendor | BOTH Days item
White Studio Vendor | BOTH Days
$100

VAM will provide:

  • 3’x30” table (This is a half 6'table, shared with another artist)
  • 1x Chair  

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Red Studio Vendor | Saturday Only item
Red Studio Vendor | Saturday Only
$155

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 8x10ft Wall Display
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 48 sq. ft  

Wall display art must be prepped with d-rings and a wire for VAM's hanging system.

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Red Studio Vendor | Sunday Only item
Red Studio Vendor | Sunday Only
$155

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 8x10ft Wall Display
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 48 sq. ft  

Wall display art must be prepped with d-rings and a wire for VAM's hanging system.

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Red Studio Vendor | BOTH Days item
Red Studio Vendor | BOTH Days
$300

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 8x10ft Wall Display
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 48 sq. ft  

Wall display art must be prepped with d-rings and a wire for VAM's hanging system.

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Blue/Green Studio Vendor | Saturday Only item
Blue/Green Studio Vendor | Saturday Only
$120

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 48 sq. ft 

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Blue/Green Studio Vendor | Sunday Only item
Blue/Green Studio Vendor | Sunday Only
$120

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 48 sq. ft 

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Blue/Green Studio Vendor | BOTH Days item
Blue/Green Studio Vendor | BOTH Days
$230

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 48 sq. ft 

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Barn Vendor | Saturday Only item
Barn Vendor | Saturday Only
$120

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 80 sq. ft 

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Barn Vendor | Sunday Only item
Barn Vendor | Sunday Only
$120

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 80 sq. ft 

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Barn Vendor | BOTH Days item
Barn Vendor | BOTH Days
$230

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 80 sq. ft 

If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Lawn Vendor | Saturday Only item
Lawn Vendor | Saturday Only
$90

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 10 sq. ft 

Bring your own 10'x10' tent with weights, do not stake into the ground.


If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Lawn Vendor | Sunday Only item
Lawn Vendor | Sunday Only
$90

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 10 sq. ft 

Bring your own 10'x10' tent with weights, do not stake into the ground.


If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Lawn Vendor | BOTH Days item
Lawn Vendor | BOTH Days
$180

VAM will provide:

  • 6'x30” table  
  • 1x Chair 
  • Total 10 sq. ft 

Bring your own 10'x10' tent with weights, do not stake into the ground.


If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.

Table Add-On item
Table Add-On
$20

Add an additional 6' table to your booth (Limit 1 - Not eligible for emerging artists). Subject to availability, VAM will refund if for any reason extra chairs are not available.

Folding Chair Add-On item
Folding Chair Add-On
$10

Add an additional folding chair(s) to your booth. Subject to availability, VAM will refund if for any reason extra chairs are not available.

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