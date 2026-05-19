Art in the Park Vendor

About this event
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
Wall display art must be prepped with d-rings and a wire for VAM's hanging system.
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
Wall display art must be prepped with d-rings and a wire for VAM's hanging system.
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
Wall display art must be prepped with d-rings and a wire for VAM's hanging system.
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
Bring your own 10'x10' tent with weights, do not stake into the ground.
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
Bring your own 10'x10' tent with weights, do not stake into the ground.
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
VAM will provide:
Bring your own 10'x10' tent with weights, do not stake into the ground.
If required, please select chair / table add-ons below.
Add an additional 6' table to your booth (Limit 1 - Not eligible for emerging artists). Subject to availability, VAM will refund if for any reason extra chairs are not available.
Add an additional folding chair(s) to your booth. Subject to availability, VAM will refund if for any reason extra chairs are not available.
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