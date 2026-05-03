Arthur Ford's Silent Auction

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617 Viscount Rd, London, ON N6J 2Y2, Canada - Arthur Ford Public Schhol
Starting bid
Bring the theatre home! This fun popcorn tub is packed with classic movie night treats, including candy favourites, popcorn, chips, and DVDs (Jungle Book/Tarzan, Sherlock Gnomes, The Pebble and the Penguin, Collateral Beauty and the last DVD has 10Family Favorites) for an instant night of entertainment. Perfect for families, date nights, or gift giving. Just add cozy blankets and press play!
Value: $25
Starting bid
Creative Kids Activity Basket 🎨📚
Spark imagination and learning with this colourful kids’ activity basket! Includes a jumbo Minnie coloring & activity book, crayons, fun character pens, and educational learning cards—perfect for creative play at home or on the go.
Value: $15
Starting bid
This adorable ceramic piggy bank is the perfect way to help little savers start building great money habits. With colourful polka dots and a removable bottom plug, it’s both fun and functional. A sweet addition to any child’s room and a charming gift idea.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Learning & Creativity Activity Basket ✏️📘
Make learning fun with this bright and educational activity basket! Packed with workbooks, flash cards, colorful pencils, pens, and crayons, it’s perfect for building early math, problem‑solving, and writing skills.
Value: $15
Starting bid
Superhero & Cartoon Fun Activity Basket 🖍️🦸♂️
Packed with kid‑favorite characters, this fun-filled activity basket includes jumbo coloring and activity books, crayons, character crayons and pens, and playful games—featuring Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, and superheroes. Perfect for creative play, quiet time, or rainy-day fun.
Value: $15
Starting bid
This versatile Thirty‑One tote is perfect for busy days, weekend outings, or everyday errands. With multiple exterior pockets, a roomy interior, and a classic striped design, it keeps everything organized while looking effortlessly stylish. A must‑have bag for anyone on the go.
Value: $45
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone you love to a rejuvenating spa experience. This $25 gift certificate can be used toward a Mani & Pedi, acrylic, gel or shellac service.
Starting bid
Bring prehistoric fun to life! This colourful Spray Pen Art kit lets kids create airbrush‑style dinosaur masterpieces using magic spray pens and stencil sheets. Perfect for creative minds who love hands‑on projects. A great gift or rainy‑day activity that keeps kids engaged and excited.
Value: $17
Starting bid
Lavender & Jasmine Relaxing Bath Spa Collection
Unwind and indulge at home with this beautiful Pure Spa Bath Essentials gift set. Featuring soothing lavender and jasmine scents, this spa-style collection includes pampering bath treats and soft accessories designed for total relaxation.
Value: $36
Starting bid
Mon Bijou Friendship Bracelets Kit
Spark creativity with this fun and colorful Mon Bijou Friendship Bracelets set! This all-in-one jewelry-making kit includes threads, beads, and easy instructions to create up to 30 unique friendship bracelets. Perfect for young creators ages 6+, it encourages imagination, hands-on fun, and sharing with friends. A delightful gift that promises hours of creative enjoyment.
Value: $56
Starting bid
Inspire a love of music with this fun and educational recorder set! Includes a colorful recorder and an easy‑to‑follow songbook with 11 songs to learn, making it perfect for beginners. A great introduction to music for young learners. Ideal for home play, practice, or as a thoughtful gift.
Value: $23
Starting bid
Relax, stretch, and recharge with a one‑week unlimited yoga pass to Elements Hot Yoga. Enjoy unlimited classes during the week at their beautiful studio and experience the benefits of hot yoga for both body and mind. A perfect treat for yoga lovers.
Value: $43
Starting bid
Relax, stretch, and recharge with a one‑week unlimited yoga pass to Elements Hot Yoga. Enjoy unlimited classes during the week at their beautiful studio and experience the benefits of hot yoga for both body and mind. A perfect treat for yoga lovers.
Value: $43
Starting bid
Relax, stretch, and recharge with a one‑week unlimited yoga pass to Elements Hot Yoga. Enjoy unlimited classes during the week at their beautiful studio and experience the benefits of hot yoga for both body and mind. A perfect treat for yoga lovers.
Value: $43
Starting bid
Relax, stretch, and recharge with a one‑week unlimited yoga pass to Elements Hot Yoga. Enjoy unlimited classes during the week at their beautiful studio and experience the benefits of hot yoga for both body and mind. A perfect treat for yoga lovers.
Value: $43
Starting bid
$50 Hair Salon Gift Certificate 💇♀️✨
Treat yourself or someone special to a little self‑care with a $50 gift certificate to C’est La Vie Hair Salon. Perfect for a fresh cut, style, or salon service, this certificate makes a thoughtful and flexible gift for anyone who loves looking and feeling their best.
Starting bid
he Bath & Body Works Sunny Coconut 3-Wick Candle is a $26.95 CAD candle marketed as "The World's Best 3-Wick Candle". It features notes of creamy coconut, palm sugar, and sunny, tropical vibes. The candle offers up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.
Value: $26.95
Starting bid
Challenge yourself with this immersive escape‑room style game from the popular EXIT: The Game series. Work through clever riddles and puzzles to uncover the mystery of the abandoned cabin. Perfect for puzzle lovers, game nights, or anyone who enjoys a thrilling mental challenge. No app required, just teamwork and brainpower!
Value: $20
Starting bid
Perfect for DIY fans or new homeowners, this handy bundle includes a $25 Home Depot gift card, a durable logo tool pouch, and a 4‑oz claw hammer. Ideal for quick fixes, small projects, or stocking the toolbox, this practical set is a great value.
Value: $35
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm and whimsy to any space with this beautiful pair of elephant figurines, each holding a hanging lantern. With a textured metallic finish and eye‑catching design, they make a stunning accent for a shelf, table, or mantel. Perfect for animal lovers or anyone looking to add warm, decorative flair to their home.
Value: $30
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