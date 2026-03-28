Artist Alley - Genshiken Festival March 28, 2026 (SPLIT)

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Payment for splitting an Artist Alley standard table (6ft) at Genshiken Festival.
Only purchase if you are SPLITTING a STANDARD table (6ft).
DISCLAIMER !! TOTAL PRICE IS $110. EACH VENDOR IS TO PAY $55 FOR THEIR SPLIT!
Payment for splitting an Artist Alley premium table (8ft) at Genshiken Festival.
Only purchase if you are SPLITTING a PREMIUM table (8ft).
DISCLAIMER !! TOTAL PRICE IS $130. EACH VENDOR IS TO PAY $65 FOR THEIR SPLIT!
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