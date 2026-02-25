NITEO AFRICA SOCIETY

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NITEO AFRICA SOCIETY

About this event

Arts For Education 2026

3272 University Way

UNC 200

General admission
Free

1 admission ticket to Arts for Education in support of child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!

Literacy Top Up Ticket
$10

1 admission ticket plus a $10 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.

Seed of Change Ticket
$15

1 admission ticket plus a $15 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!

Community Mover Ticket
$25

1 admission ticket plus a $25 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.

Double Down for Literacy Ticket
$35

1 admission ticket plus a $35 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!

Make Your Mark for Literacy Ticket
$50

1 admission ticket plus a $50 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!

Literacy Champion Ticket
$100

1 admission ticket plus a $100 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.

Literacy Legacy Ticket
$500

1 admission ticket plus a $500 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.

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