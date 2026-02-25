Arts For Education 2026

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UNC 200
1 admission ticket to Arts for Education in support of child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!
1 admission ticket plus a $10 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.
1 admission ticket plus a $15 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!
1 admission ticket plus a $25 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.
1 admission ticket plus a $35 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!
1 admission ticket plus a $50 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda!
1 admission ticket plus a $100 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.
1 admission ticket plus a $500 charitable donation to further child literacy in the Okanagan and Uganda.
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