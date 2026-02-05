Eastern Edge Artist-Run Centre

Hosted by

Eastern Edge Artist-Run Centre

About this event

Arts for Equity Symposium-ArtsNL Grant Writing Session

72 Harbour Dr

St. John's, NL A1C 1B1, Canada

ArtsNL Grant Writing Session
Free

Zoom, 4-5:30 pm February 26, 2026


During this workshop, participants will learn how to read and understand the guidelines of the various ArtsNL grant programs and how to gather their thoughts and materials in order to fully meet the necessary requirements. The workshop will focus on recommendations for compiling your first grant application, and will include tips to help you draft a budget, prepare support materials, and refine your proposals. The workshop will end with an open Q&A with the ArtsNL staff.



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!