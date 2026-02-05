Arts for Equity Symposium-ArtsNL Grant Writing Session

Zoom, 4-5:30 pm February 26, 2026





During this workshop, participants will learn how to read and understand the guidelines of the various ArtsNL grant programs and how to gather their thoughts and materials in order to fully meet the necessary requirements. The workshop will focus on recommendations for compiling your first grant application, and will include tips to help you draft a budget, prepare support materials, and refine your proposals. The workshop will end with an open Q&A with the ArtsNL staff.







