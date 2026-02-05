Arts for Equity Symposium-Panel Discussion- Building a Career as an Artist

Alt Hotel (125 Water Street), Cyan Room, 1-3 pm, February 26, 2026





There are many ways to build a successful career in the arts, and as artists, we have the flexibility to define what a “successful career” means to us. In this panel, we will hear from a variety of artists who took different career paths and learn about the highs and lows that brought them to where they are today. Featuring: Santiago Guzmán (moderator), Brian Amadi, Nelson White, Dr. Jing Xia, Jessica Brown, and Wayne Broomfield. Free coffee and snacks provided by Terre Restaurant.



