Eastern Edge Artist-Run Centre

Hosted by

Eastern Edge Artist-Run Centre

About this event

Arts for Equity Symposium-Panel Discussion- Building a Career as an Artist

125 Water St

St. John's, NL A1C 5X4, Canada

Panel: How to Build a Career As An Artist
Free

Alt Hotel (125 Water Street), Cyan Room, 1-3 pm, February 26, 2026


There are many ways to build a successful career in the arts, and as artists, we have the flexibility to define what a “successful career” means to us. In this panel, we will hear from a variety of artists who took different career paths and learn about the highs and lows that brought them to where they are today. Featuring: Santiago Guzmán (moderator), Brian Amadi, Nelson White, Dr. Jing Xia, Jessica Brown, and Wayne Broomfield. Free coffee and snacks provided by Terre Restaurant.


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