Arts for Equity Symposium-Panel Discussion- Building a Career as an Artist

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About this event
Alt Hotel (125 Water Street), Cyan Room, 1-3 pm, February 26, 2026
There are many ways to build a successful career in the arts, and as artists, we have the flexibility to define what a “successful career” means to us. In this panel, we will hear from a variety of artists who took different career paths and learn about the highs and lows that brought them to where they are today. Featuring: Santiago Guzmán (moderator), Brian Amadi, Nelson White, Dr. Jing Xia, Jessica Brown, and Wayne Broomfield. Free coffee and snacks provided by Terre Restaurant.
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