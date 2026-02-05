Arts for Equity Symposium-Panel Discussion- Sharing Your Culture Through Art

Alt Hotel (125 Water Street), Cyan Room, 1-3 pm February 27, 2026





Visual art/craft practices are often deeply rooted in place and culture. Art can be used to pass on traditions, display symbolic imagery, share covert political messages, or celebrate your heritage. In this panel, we will hear from four contemporary artists who use their work to speak about their connections with their culture. Featuring: Ashley Hemmings (moderator), Nasim Makaremi Nia, Hadiza Bello, Sarah Khraishi and Jessica Winters. Free coffee and snacks provided by Terre Restaurant.







