For Algeria From Afar : A Youth Harvesting Seeds of Prosperity

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About this event
Designed for students who wants to participate in one selected workshop (Health, Tech & Innovation, or Humanities), attend the keynote session, and join the networking cocktail. Valid student email/ID required.
Access time: 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Best for professionals, guests, and general attendees joining for the evening program. Includes access to the keynote session and networking cocktail. Workshop participation not included.
Access time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Includes access to one selected workshop (Health, Tech & Innovation, or Humanities), the keynote session, and the networking cocktail.
Access time: 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM
$
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