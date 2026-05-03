Algerian Students' Association at McGill University

Hosted by

Algerian Students' Association at McGill University

About this event

For Algeria From Afar : A Youth Harvesting Seeds of Prosperity

New Chancellor Day Hall

3644 Rue Peel, Montreal, QC H3A 1X1, Canada

Student Pass
$15

Designed for students who wants to participate in one selected workshop (Health, Tech & Innovation, or Humanities), attend the keynote session, and join the networking cocktail. Valid student email/ID required.

Access time: 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM

General Admission: Keynote + Networking
$20

Best for professionals, guests, and general attendees joining for the evening program. Includes access to the keynote session and networking cocktail. Workshop participation not included.

Access time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Workshop Access Pass
$25

Includes access to one selected workshop (Health, Tech & Innovation, or Humanities), the keynote session, and the networking cocktail.

Access time: 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM

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