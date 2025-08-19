Ase Community Foundation 5th Anniversary Silent Auction

Trip to Bella Toscana
CA$1,500

Bella Toscana For Two


Tuscany, Italy


Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.


The Accommodations


Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.


Includes

  • 4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
  • A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
  • 3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
  • Wine and olive oil tasting experience
  • Daily breakfast
  • Accommodates 2 guests
  • Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away

Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances


Gems of Mexico
CA$550

Gems of Mexico


The Mayan Palace, Mexico

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).

Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.

The Accommodations


Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.


Includes

  • 7-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
  • The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom 
  • Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)

Notes

  • Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week; rest are subject to availability
  • Resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period
  • Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold
Savor South Africa – Heritage Safari
CA$3,000

Savor South Africa, Signature Safari


Waterberg, South Africa

Embark on a 5-night journey for two to South Africa’s stunning Waterberg region, where untamed wilderness meets natural beauty in one of the country’s most captivating safari destinations. Known for its sweeping savannas, rugged mountains, and ancient landscapes, the Waterberg offers a breathtaking backdrop for an immersive African adventure. Each day, set out on guided safari game drives in search of iconic wildlife—from giraffe, hippo, zebra, leopard, buffalo, wild dog, wildebeest and countless bird species—experiencing the thrill of the bush up close in its raw, unfiltered beauty. Between outings, unwind in comfort as you take in the tranquil views, savor gourmet meals inspired by South African flavors, and soak in the peaceful rhythm of the wild. With its rich biodiversity, dramatic scenery, and the quiet magic that only the African bush can offer, the Waterberg promises a once-in-a-lifetime escape where every sunrise brings new wonder, and every sunset, a story to remember.

The Accommodation

Enjoy five nights of comfort and adventure in a luxury tent with hotel-style amenities and a private terrace for two, complete with a king bed (or two twins), en-suite bathroom with an indoor shower and bathtub, air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi. The luxury safari resort provides you with all meals and daily safari game drives are included, along with 2 house wine, beer, or sodas per person daily. Your stay begins with personalized trip planning and recommendations to help tailor an unforgettable safari experience in the heart of South Africa’s Waterberg region.


Includes

  • 5-night stay (Sunday - Friday)
  • Luxury Kudu Tent - 1 bedroom (1 king bed or 2 twin beds), 1 ensuite bathroom
  • Daily gourmet meals (from dinner on Sunday to brunch on Friday)
  • Two daily Safari Game Drives (Monday-Thursday) on Hippo Lakes Private Game Reserve
  • Two daily house wine, beer, or soda per guest
  • Accommodates 2 guests
  • Booking & concierge services


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • Stays are only from Sunday-Friday. Guests should arrive in Johannesburg on Saturday and stay one night at a hotel for departure to the safari resort on Sunday. The hotel is not included but booking can be supported by the resort
  • Children under the age of 12 are not allowed on this trip
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Blackout dates include: the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years
  • Mobility is required for transportation, the accommodation, and the excursions; this is not ADA compliant and may be challenging if you have mobility issues
  • An optional bush walk has a minimum age requirement of 15 years old
  • Round-trip ground transfer is not included and due at booking ($200 per person). Other taxes and fees may be required
Vanity Fair–Style Fine Art Portrait Experience
CA$400

Step into the world of timeless elegance with a one-of-a-kind Artage Portrait. Known for their signature blend of Hollywood glamour and Renaissance artistry, Artage creates museum-quality portraits that capture families, couples, and even pets in a way that feels both modern and eternal. This certificate includes a personalized portrait session, full artistry, and a hand-crafted canvas masterpiece, delivered directly to your home.

1 Month of Unlimited Zoom Fitness Classes with Yip Fitness
CA$50

Jumpstart your wellness journey with a one-month unlimited membership to Yip Fitness, valued at $105 USD. Yip Fitness offers live, 1-hour Zoom bodyweight training classes designed primarily for women, with modifications for every fitness level — from beginner to advanced. No equipment is required, and you can participate from anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.

Xubriance Bath and Body Luxe Set
CA$200

Amethyst Geode
CA$350

This stunning Amethyst Geode features a sparkling cluster of natural purple quartz crystals, known for their beauty and calming energy. Amethyst is said to promote peace, clarity, and balance, making it a favorite both as a decorative display and as a healing stone.


