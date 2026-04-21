Butterfly- Asian and Migrant Sex Worker Support Network

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Butterfly- Asian and Migrant Sex Worker Support Network

About this event

Asian Massage Festival - Heritage, Healing and Solidarity (Butterfly) May 12 Online & May 23 In-person

100 McCaul St

Toronto, ON M5T 3K1, Canada

May 12 @ 7 pm (Online Panel)
Free
May 12 @ 7 pm (Online Panel) - Butterfly Solidarity
$20

The funds will support Butterfly (Asian and Migrant Sex Workers Support Network)’s organizing, advocacy efforts and mutual aid for Asian massage workers and sex workers

May 23 @ 2pm (In-person Chinatown)
Free
May 23 @ 2pm (In-person Chinatown) - Butterfly Solidarity
$20

The funds will support Butterfly (Asian and Migrant Sex Workers Support Network)’s organizing, advocacy efforts and mutual aid for Asian massage workers and sex workers

May 23 @ 2pm (In-person Chinatown) - Mutual Aid
$100

The funds will support Butterfly (Asian and Migrant Sex Workers Support Network)’s organizing, advocacy efforts and mutual aid for Asian massage workers and sex workers.

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