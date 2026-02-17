Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East / L'Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Champlain Est

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Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East / L'Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Champlain Est

About this event

ASIST in ENGLISH Hawkesbury, June 11 and 12, 2026

134 Main St E

Hawkesbury, ON K6A 1A3, Canada

One person - Two day ASIST training
Free

Full attendance of both days is mandatory.
Minimum age is 16. Demand for this training is high. Participants who do not show up without notice may lose the opportunity to attend future CMHA trainings.


Due to high demand and the event being free, registration is limited to one participant per business or organization.


Only apply if you are certain to attend.

waitlist - if course is full
Free

We will contact you should someone cancel.

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