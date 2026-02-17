ASIST in ENGLISH Hawkesbury, June 11 and 12, 2026

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About this event
Full attendance of both days is mandatory.
Minimum age is 16. Demand for this training is high. Participants who do not show up without notice may lose the opportunity to attend future CMHA trainings.
Due to high demand and the event being free, registration is limited to one participant per business or organization.
Only apply if you are certain to attend.
We will contact you should someone cancel.
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