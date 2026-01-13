ASIST training 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$250 + HST = $282.50. Participants will receive a manual, sticker, wallet card and access to the LW CONNECT app.
$125.00 + HST = $141.25. Thank you to generous sponsors in our community, a limited number of spaces are available for each training for free.
Thank you to generous sponsors in our community, a limited number of spaces are available for each training for free.
You will be prompted to provide the contact information for billing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!