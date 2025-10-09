ASIST Training - Blue Mountains

Hosted by
About this event
$
I am paying for the course. I will be billed $250 + HST = $282.50
Please invoice my employer upon completion of the training. My employer will be billed $282.50.
There are a limited number of free spots thanks to funding from the Blue Mountains Village Foundation.
If you can pay to attend but the full cost is too much at this time, we have a half price option through the #RyanRemembered Fund. $125 X taxes = $141.25 *** Available for residents of Grey County only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!