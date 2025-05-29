Alberta Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Association
About this event
ASJNC Golf Tournament (Rescheduled - Exact date TBD)
Wintergreen Golf Course
50108 Wintergreen Way, Bragg Creek
Foursome Group
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: Golfing, golf cart, prizes, and dinner.
Gold Tier – Hole Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: One foursome of golf; On-course signage at designated hole; Your logo displayed on club house welcome banner; Your logo to be added to team attire and equipment for display during training, competition, and PR opportunities; First five sponsors will appear on par 3 holes and include insurance for a Hole-In-One Prize.
Silver Tier – Putting Contest
$1,000
Only one available: This includes: on course sponsorship and prize.
Bronze Tier – Proximity Prizes
$500
This includes: On-course signage and prize. Multiple are available: Longest drive, closest to the pin, water draw
