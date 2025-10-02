<span>Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025</span>

chemin du Plan-Bouchard, Blainville, QC J7C 3S9, Canada
Parents or guardians of young participants in activities
Are you planning to arrive at 5:30pm to eat with us? It's FREE, but you must reserve 1 ticket per person from the family who will be present.
Involved or have been involved in the educational and associative life of the organization.
Employees who currently hold a position at the Omega Center.
Individual representing an association, a public, semi-public, private or community organization, and any funding provider interested in the fight against school dropouts
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing