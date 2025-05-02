HSKMM Membership 2025-26

Membership - Adult (18+) 2025/26
CA$10

Hrvatska Skola Kraljica Mira Montreal Annual Membership for adults.

Membership - Kid 2025/26
CA$10

With this membership you will also have access to free drinks (water and juices) at our events upon presentation of the card.

Registration - Hrvatska Skola 2025/26
CA$250

Registration fee per child for Hrvatska Skola (includes lunch).

Registration - Sakrament 2025/26
CA$50

Registration fee for sakrament program (does not include photographer and gifts).

Registration - Tambura 2025/26
CA$100

Registration fee for tambura program.

