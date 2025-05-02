HSKMM Membership 2025-26

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Hrvatska Skola Kraljica Mira Montreal Annual Membership for adults.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
With this membership you will also have access to free drinks (water and juices) at our events upon presentation of the card.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Registration fee per child for Hrvatska Skola (includes lunch).
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Registration fee for sakrament program (does not include photographer and gifts).
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Registration fee for tambura program.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing