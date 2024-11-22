ABQLA Membership

Student member
$15

Valid for one year

As of December 1, 2025, new and renewed student memberships will be 15$. Did you know ABQLA rewards student leadership? Reach out to us for a code if you're a volunteer!

Indigenous/Métis Member
Free

Valid for one year

The ABQLA is proud to announce that as of September 30, 2025, the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the ABQLA is offering free membership to Indigenous library workers and volunteers.

Unsalaried member
$30

Valid for one year

For members who are currently not working for pay, including volunteer work.

Retired member
$50

Valid for one year

Salaried member 1
$60

Valid for one year

For members with a salary between $0 and $24 999 per year.

Salaried member 2
$95

Valid for one year

For members with a salary between $25 000 and $49 999 per year.

Salaried member 3
$115

Valid for one year

For members with a salary between $50 000 and $74 999 per year.

Salaried member 4
$135

Valid for one year

For members with a salary between $75 000 and $89 999 per year.

Salaried member 5
$145

Valid for one year

For members with a salary of $90 000 per year or more.

Institutional member
$180

Valid for one year

Add a donation for Association des Bibliothécaires du Québec Library Association (ABQLA)

$

