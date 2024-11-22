ABQLA Membership

Valid for one year
As of December 1, 2025, new and renewed student memberships will be 15$. Did you know ABQLA rewards student leadership? Reach out to us for a code if you're a volunteer!
The ABQLA is proud to announce that as of September 30, 2025, the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the ABQLA is offering free membership to Indigenous library workers and volunteers.
For members who are currently not working for pay, including volunteer work.
For members with a salary between $0 and $24 999 per year.
For members with a salary between $25 000 and $49 999 per year.
For members with a salary between $50 000 and $74 999 per year.
For members with a salary between $75 000 and $89 999 per year.
For members with a salary of $90 000 per year or more.
