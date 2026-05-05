Association des groupes en arts visuels francophones

RELIER [bound]: written encounters in Canada’s Francophone visual arts network





Conceived as a cartography of encounters, this publication invites readers to navigate from one community to another to explore the unifying echoes of our network. Through a diversity of voices and approaches, the gathered authors speak to the richness and multiplicity of artistic practices within Canada’s Francophone linguistic minority communities.





*The publication is bilingual!





Authors

Mathieu Boucher Côté, Lou-Anne Bourdeau, Stephanie Corbo, Candice Dan, Monelle Doiron, Lalie Douglas, Zoé Fortier, Mael Houyau, Anne Brochu Lambert, Elise Anne LaPlante, Emilie Grace Lavoie, Éloïse LeBlanc, Sabine Lecorre-Moore, Danielle Léonard, Isa Michaud, Mathilde Rousseau, Camille-Zoé Valcourt-Synnott





Artists

Jacinte Armstrong, Maryse Arseneault, Shahla Bahrami, Jo-Anne Balcaen, Nadine Belliveau, Rémi Belliveau, Marjolaine Bourgeois, Rotchild Choisy, Denise Comeau, Noémie DesRoches, Monelle Doiron, Linda Rae Dornan, Daniel H. Dugas and Valerie LeBlanc, Jean-Sébastien Gauthier, JuJe Collective, Lucia Laford, Mathieu Léger, Vicky Lentz, Patricia Lortie, Michèle Mackasey, Annie France Noël, Dominique Rey, Véronique Sunatori, Dianne Surette





Editing: Elise Anne LaPlante

French language revision: Céline Huyghebaert, Josianne Poirier

Translation: Danielle LeBlanc

Graphic design: Sophie Ouch

Proofreading: Ariel Rondeau

Printing: Graphiscan

ISBN: 978-2-9819665-3-7





*PUBLICATIONS WILL BE POSTED STARTING FROM THE END OF MAY 2026.