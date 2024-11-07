STORE: Aylmer Heritage Association

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by Diane Aldred. A best seller! Everyone’s guide to Aylmer’s past with more than 200 pages and as many photographs and illustrations. This bilingual book presents Aylmer’s history and features many of its early houses, with details on how they were built and who lived in them. A must for every Aylmer household.
by Diane Aldred. A best seller! Everyone’s guide to Aylmer’s past with more than 200 pages and as many photographs and illustrations. This bilingual book presents Aylmer’s history and features many of its early houses, with details on how they were built and who lived in them. A must for every Aylmer household.
The British Hotel in Aylmer: At the Heart of Two Centuries of History and Heritage. by Richard M. Bégin
A fascinating history of the oldest hotel in Quebec west of Montréal.
8.5x11, full colour, 320 pages, with over 750 illustrations (photos, maps, tables, plans).
L’Hôtel British d’Aylmer : Au cœur de deux siècles d’histoire et de patrimoine par Richard M. Bégin.
Il y en a pour tous les goûts ! Ce livre présente (i) l'histoire et le développement d'Aylmer ; (ii) le légendaire British Hotel, de l'accueil des hommes politiques et des premiers ministres au XIXe siècle à sa restauration impressionnante au XXIe siècle, en passant par sa renommée de Mecque de la musique country au milieu du XXe siècle ; et (iii) des suggestions et des règles pour la protection des bâtiments patrimoniaux. Imprimé en couleur, avec plus de 300 pages et 750 illustrations (photos, dessins, cartes et plans), c'est un livre dans lequel on pourra se plonger pendant des années.
Le Chemin d'Aylmer : Une histoire illustrée | The Aylmer Road: An Illustrated History. Over 200 years of history from the Chaudière Bridge to Old Aylmer! Learn about the evolution of Aylmer Road and the origin of its inhabitants. by Diane Aldred, c. 1994
Le Chemin d'Aylmer : Une histoire illustrée
The Aylmer Road: An Illustrated History. Over 200 years of history from the Chaudière Bridge to Old Aylmer! Learn about the evolution of Aylmer Road and the origin of its inhabitants.
Discover Aylmer's heritage!
Since the early 1800s Aylmer, Quebec has grown from a few houses near the river to a modern busy town.
Published in 1993 for a student audience, the book profiles many of Aylmer's first houses and the families that lived there.
Spiral-bound, softcover, 60 pages. Available in English only, the French version is currently sold out.
Delivery via Canada Post.
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