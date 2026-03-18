Association for Canadian Jewish Studies 2026 Annual Conference

About this event
Select this option if you are an ACJS member enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student. You must register using a valid student email address.
Registration grants you access to all three conference days, plus any extracurricular events identified on the conference program, as well as kosher refreshments throughout the event.
The ACJS reserves the right to refuse entry to non-registrants. Registration fees are not subject to tax.
Select this option if you are an enrolled undergraduate or graduate student but not an ACJS member. You must register using a valid student email address.
Do not purchase this ticket if you are presenting at the conference. If you are a presenter, you must purchase or renew your ACJS membership and purchase an ACJS Student Member ticket above.
Registration grants you access to all three conference days, plus any extracurricular events identified on the conference program, as well as kosher refreshments throughout the event.
The ACJS reserves the right to refuse entry to non-registrants. Registration fees are not subject to tax.
Select this option if you are an ACJS member.
Registration grants you access to all three conference days, plus any extracurricular events identified on the conference program, as well as kosher refreshments throughout the event.
The ACJS reserves the right to refuse entry to non-registrants. Registration fees are not subject to tax.
Select this option if you are not an ACJS member.
Do not purchase this ticket if you are presenting at the conference. If you are a presenter, you must purchase or renew your ACJS membership and purchase an ACJS Member ticket above.
Registration grants you access to all three conference days, plus any extracurricular events identified on the conference program, as well as kosher refreshments throughout the event.
The ACJS reserves the right to refuse entry to non-registrants. Registration fees are not subject to tax.
The conference's first day, May 31, is called Community Day and largely features non-academic panels, talks, and cultural events. The next two days, June 1 and 2, feature scholarly panels and roundtables.
Select this option if you plan to attend Community Day only.
This ticket grants you access to the conference on May 31. If you would like to attend events on June 1 and 2, you must purchase one of the above tickets. The price of this ticket is the same for ACJS members and non-members, students and non-students.
The ACJS reserves the right to refuse entry to non-registrants. Registration fees are not subject to tax.
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