Al Madinah Dawah Team

Funds will be used to acquire or print Quran and Dawah Pamphlets, on an average 750 Quran's are needed Annually and more than 10k pamphlets.
Each Quran costs about 4$ , for about 10k pamphlets it is around 800$.
Quran is for Non-Muslims, in the case where we see a Muslim might benefit from we hand out to a Muslim.
Funds will be used to acquire or print Quran and Dawah Pamphlets, on an average 750 Quran's are needed Annually and more than 10k pamphlets.
Each Quran costs about 4$ , for about 10k pamphlets it is around 800$.
Quran is for Non-Muslims, in the case where we see a Muslim might benefit from we hand out to a Muslim.
New Muslim Support
$10
Funds will be used to give Gift bags to New Muslims. Gift bag may contain prayer mat, dua books etc.
Organize Eid and social events - most of the new-muslims do not have any family/friends to celebrate these festivals, they are alone during the happiest time of the year. We try to organize social gatherings and celebrate Eid with them.
Funds will be used to give Gift bags to New Muslims. Gift bag may contain prayer mat, dua books etc.
Organize Eid and social events - most of the new-muslims do not have any family/friends to celebrate these festivals, they are alone during the happiest time of the year. We try to organize social gatherings and celebrate Eid with them.
Organizing Dawah Events - Non Muslim
Pay what you can
We host non-muslims at the masjid or other places.
Funds will be utilized in organizing these events, to attract non-muslims and convey them the message of Islam.
We host non-muslims at the masjid or other places.
Funds will be utilized in organizing these events, to attract non-muslims and convey them the message of Islam.
Add a donation for Association Salam Paix de Montreal
$
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