Association Salam Paix de Montreal

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Association Salam Paix de Montreal

About this shop

Al Madinah Dawah Team

Quran & Dawah Pamphlets
$50
  • Funds will be used to acquire or print Quran and Dawah Pamphlets, on an average 750 Quran's are needed Annually and more than 10k pamphlets.
  • Each Quran costs about 4$ , for about 10k pamphlets it is around 800$.
  • Quran is for Non-Muslims, in the case where we see a Muslim might benefit from we hand out to a Muslim.
New Muslim Support
$10
  • Funds will be used to give Gift bags to New Muslims. Gift bag may contain prayer mat, dua books etc.
  • Organize Eid and social events - most of the new-muslims do not have any family/friends to celebrate these festivals, they are alone during the happiest time of the year. We try to organize social gatherings and celebrate Eid with them.
Organizing Dawah Events - Non Muslim
Pay what you can
  • We host non-muslims at the masjid or other places.
  • Funds will be utilized in organizing these events, to attract non-muslims and convey them the message of Islam.
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