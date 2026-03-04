Arts & Science Undergraduate Society (ASUS)

Hosted by

Arts & Science Undergraduate Society (ASUS)

About this event

Sales closed

ASUS Community Outreach's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

183 University Ave, Kingston, ON K7L 3P5, Canada

Juniper Cafe Gift
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $20 gift card and bag of tea from Juniper Cafe

Studio 330 Passes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy two five-class passes - a Bring A Friend prize! 

Haunted Walk Passes
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy three passes for one of Haunted Walk's regular tours

St. Lawrence Parks Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy two complimentary general admission tickets to Fort Henry

Kingston 1000 Island Cruise Passes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary pass for a Sightseeing Cruise and Trolley Tour for two

23 & CO Gift Cards
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy four gift cards to 23 & CO, each containing a free box of cookies

Self Care Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket filled with various self care products! Value of $100

Tommy's Gift
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy an Tommy's Mug, 3x$10 gift certificates to Tommy's and $25 gift card to Smoke and Barrell

Crochet Plushies
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy one of our various hand-made crochet plushies!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!