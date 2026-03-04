ASUS Community Outreach's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a $20 gift card and bag of tea from Juniper Cafe
Starting bid
Enjoy two five-class passes - a Bring A Friend prize!
Starting bid
Enjoy three passes for one of Haunted Walk's regular tours
Starting bid
Enjoy two complimentary general admission tickets to Fort Henry
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary pass for a Sightseeing Cruise and Trolley Tour for two
Starting bid
Enjoy four gift cards to 23 & CO, each containing a free box of cookies
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket filled with various self care products! Value of $100
Starting bid
Enjoy an Tommy's Mug, 3x$10 gift certificates to Tommy's and $25 gift card to Smoke and Barrell
Starting bid
Enjoy one of our various hand-made crochet plushies!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!