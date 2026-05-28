Rockridge Secondary School PAC

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Rockridge Secondary School PAC

About this event

At Event Sales Caddyshack Classic & 19th Hole Afterparty

6190 Marine Dr

West Vancouver, BC V7W 2S3, Canada

Mulligans 1 for $10
$10

One mulligan = one replayed shot, all in support of Rockridge.

Mulligans 3 for $20
$20

3 Mulligans — because one might not be enough. All in support of Rockridge.

Putting Contest Extra Putts
$5

Extra Putts — first putt is on us, additional shots available to support Rockridge.

19th Hole Afterparty Ticket Only - Admit 1
$50

Event ticket includes access to the 19th Hole Afterparty on the Orchard Fairway Patio, with one drink (beer or wine) and appetizers. Appetizers begin at 6:00 pm.

Afterparty (for people who golfed)
$40

Includes one round of golf for one player and access to the 19th Hole Afterparty on the Orchard Fairway Patio, with one drink (beer or wine) and appetizers. Appetizers begin at 6:00 pm.

Add a donation for Rockridge Secondary School PAC

$

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