AT x MTAC Shop

We help cover the cost of cold caps, which can reduce chemotherapy-related hair loss and help women maintain their sense of identity and dignity.
Cost per warrior: Approximately $2,000, depending on the chemo protocol.
Custom Wig Program
$500
Every woman deserves to feel confident during treatment. We provide custom wigs tailored to each warrior’s preferences and needs.
Cost per warrior: $500
More Than a Backpack
$125
We equip the children of our warriors with backpacks filled with $125 worth of school supplies—everything they need to thrive in the classroom.
Thanks to our board member Alex Shiller, owner of Maison D’Étude, every backpack donation is matched, doubling your impact.
Sports Scholarship Program
$200
While their mothers undergo treatment, children are given the chance to simply be kids. We provide $200 scholarships per child to attend summer sports camps.
Throughout the academic year, they also receive free tutoring to stay on track in school.
