Atelier de sculpture - hiver 2026

105 Rue de Chavigny

Deschambault, QC G0A 1S0, Canada

Wood Sculpture Workshop - Afternoon Group
$315

Afternoon group classes take place from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Classes will run from September 23 to December 8 inclusive (12 weeks).

Wood Sculpture Workshop - Evening Group
$315

Evening group classes take place from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Classes will run from September 23 to December 8 inclusive (12 weeks).

CPDG Membership - Mandatory
$20

Membership to CPDG is mandatory to participate in our workshops. The membership is valid for one year and does not need to be repaid as long as it is valid.

