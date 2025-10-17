FR
Arts-Cultures Massawippi
Creative Writing Workshop : ÉLAN (April 18-19 2026)
L'auberge La Raveaudière
11 Chemin Hatley Ctre, North Hatley, QC J0B 2C0
General admission (non-member) (including 2 lunches)
CA$350
Price for complete training including 2 à la carte lunches
ART-Lié 2025 ACM Member admission (including 2 lunches)
CA$330
Price for complete training including 2 à la carte lunches
General admission (non-member) (2 lunches, 1 overnight stay))
CA$555
Price for complete training including 2 dinners and 1 overnight stay with breakfast
ART-Lié 2025 ACM Member admission (2 lunches, 1 overnight stay))
CA$530
Price for complete training including 2 dinners and 1 overnight stay with breakfast
