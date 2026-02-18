Workshop: "The Nourishing Ecosystem: Benefiting Humans and Biodiversity"

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About this event
Ticket based on donation 🌱
Our workshops operate on a voluntary contribution basis.
We suggest a donation between $5 and $10, according to your means and desire to support the community.
Each contribution directly helps Grand Potager and our members to continue their mission and to keep offering diverse events accessible to all.
Thank you for being part of this movement and for contributing, in your own way, to help our community grow 🌿💚
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!