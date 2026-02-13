"Workshop - A 101 Introduction to Planting for Biodiversity

Ticket based on donation 🌱

Our workshops operate on a voluntary contribution basis.

We suggest a donation between $5 and $10, according to your means and your desire to support the community.

Each contribution directly helps Grand Potager and our members to continue their mission and to continue offering a variety of events accessible to all.

Thank you for being part of this movement and for contributing, in your own way, to growing our community 🌿💚