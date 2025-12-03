<h1>Atelier SayaCare – Wellness Day</h1>

Start your day with a complete experience dedicated to healing, reconnection, and knowledge ✨. From 09:30 to 11:30, let yourself be carried away by a session of sound healing, a moment of soothing vibrations to release accumulated tensions, calm the mind, and come back to yourself gently 🌿. Then, from 11:45 to 12:45, take part in the Swab The World workshop, an essential exploration of our heritages, genetic diversity, and the importance of representation of racialized communities in donor banks. A space for understanding, asking questions, and strengthening our collective power. To celebrate this morning: a $100 gift card will be drawn among the participants present 🎁✨. A complete morning, between care, learning, and connection, designed to put you at the center.

Start your day with a complete experience dedicated to healing, reconnection, and knowledge ✨. From 09:30 to 11:30, let yourself be carried away by a session of sound healing, a moment of soothing vibrations to release accumulated tensions, calm the mind, and come back to yourself gently 🌿. Then, from 11:45 to 12:45, take part in the Swab The World workshop, an essential exploration of our heritages, genetic diversity, and the importance of representation of racialized communities in donor banks. A space for understanding, asking questions, and strengthening our collective power. To celebrate this morning: a $100 gift card will be drawn among the participants present 🎁✨. A complete morning, between care, learning, and connection, designed to put you at the center.

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