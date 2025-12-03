<h1>Atelier SayaCare – Wellness Day</h1>

Wellness Morning: Sound Healing + Swab The World Workshop
Free
Start your day with a complete experience dedicated to healing, reconnection, and knowledge ✨. From 09:30 to 11:30, let yourself be carried away by a session of sound healing, a moment of soothing vibrations to release accumulated tensions, calm the mind, and come back to yourself gently 🌿. Then, from 11:45 to 12:45, take part in the Swab The World workshop, an essential exploration of our heritages, genetic diversity, and the importance of representation of racialized communities in donor banks. A space for understanding, asking questions, and strengthening our collective power. To celebrate this morning: a $100 gift card will be drawn among the participants present 🎁✨. A complete morning, between care, learning, and connection, designed to put you at the center.
Start your day with a complete experience dedicated to healing, reconnection, and knowledge ✨. From 09:30 to 11:30, let yourself be carried away by a session of sound healing, a moment of soothing vibrations to release accumulated tensions, calm the mind, and come back to yourself gently 🌿. Then, from 11:45 to 12:45, take part in the Swab The World workshop, an essential exploration of our heritages, genetic diversity, and the importance of representation of racialized communities in donor banks. A space for understanding, asking questions, and strengthening our collective power. To celebrate this morning: a $100 gift card will be drawn among the participants present 🎁✨. A complete morning, between care, learning, and connection, designed to put you at the center.
Women's Health Workshop 101 with Living 100 Fibroids
Free
To close the day, join an essential workshop led by Living 100 Fibroids, specially designed to put women's health at the center of our conversations, from 14:00 to 16:00. ✨. A caring space to deeply understand our menstrual cycle, recognize important signals that our body sends us, demystify pathologies like fibroids or endometriosis, and address feminine hygiene without shame, judgment, or taboo. It is a moment of knowledge, recognition, and self-determination to leave better informed, better equipped, and more connected to your body and well-being 🌿💛. A $100 gift card will be drawn among the participants present 🎁✨.
To close the day, join an essential workshop led by Living 100 Fibroids, specially designed to put women's health at the center of our conversations, from 14:00 to 16:00. ✨. A caring space to deeply understand our menstrual cycle, recognize important signals that our body sends us, demystify pathologies like fibroids or endometriosis, and address feminine hygiene without shame, judgment, or taboo. It is a moment of knowledge, recognition, and self-determination to leave better informed, better equipped, and more connected to your body and well-being 🌿💛. A $100 gift card will be drawn among the participants present 🎁✨.
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